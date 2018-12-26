LeBron James Reportedly Will Miss a 'Few' Games for Lakers with Groin Injury

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers crouches down in pain on the bench after he was hurt against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on being without LeBron James for at least a short period of time. 

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are operating with the mindset James will miss "at minimum, a few games" after injuring his groin during Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors

The Lakers confirmed Wednesday that James was diagnosed with a strained groin after an MRI and will be listed as day-to-day. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news.

James took to Twitter to express his relief at the diagnosis:

James suffered the injury during the third quarter and didn't return to the game. The team announced he strained his left groin after being examined in the locker room. 

"With me with injuries, I am never too concerned about them," James told reporters after the Lakers' 127-101 win. "I was able to walk off on my own power. I felt a pop and see if I could stretch it a few times and see if it will relieve, but it didn't."

The Lakers will play three games in four days starting on Thursday when they travel to the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings

James leads the Lakers with 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34 games.  

