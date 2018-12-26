Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson's Struggles: Warriors 'Can All Play Better'

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is a career 41.6 percent three-point shooter, so his struggles from beyond the arc this season (33.7 percent) have been surprising.

After the Warriors lost on Christmas night to the Los Angeles Lakers 127-101 and Thompson shot just 2-of-7 from the field, Stephen Curry noted that everyone can play better, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

"Just stay in his ear. We all can play better. It's not just Klay. We all can play better. We all could be more decisive about what we're trying to do, how we're trying to get him shots. How we're trying to get the ball moving, all that type of stuff on offense. It'll get better; obviously it's a tough night in front of a national stage, a lot of hype, playing the Lakers.

"We were looking forward to this opportunity to get out there and play a lot better and just laid an egg, so you can feel terrible about it leaving the arena. You got to understand it's December. We're in a decent spot. We got to get better, though. We're not going to win a championship playing like we did tonight."

Thompson is shooting 44 percent from the field overall, also below his career average (45.7 percent).

"I have no doubt that Klay will find his way, but he's in a rut right now," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted. "I think that's obvious. But it'll get better."

Thompson is still averaging 21 points per game and remains a solid perimeter defender. And he can get hot in a hurry, as shown with his 52-point explosion versus the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29 in only 27 minutes.