B/R Kicks X NBA Christmas: LeBron Watch Returns, Kyrie Wears CNCPTS and More

Christmas Day is the biggest slate of games on the NBA calendar with five nationally-televised games between the best and most popular teams in the league.

While it's a chance for stars to showcase their abilities on the court, it's also a chance to turn heads with brand new shoes. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant took advantage of the opportunity with some notable kicks.

Here is a look at all of the top footwear from Tuesday's action.

Kyrie Irving with the CNCPTS x Nike Kyrie 5:

KD with the Scrooge McDuck-inspired player exclusive:

LeBron James wearing the “SuperBron” LeBron 16:

A clean Curry 6 featuring Carolina Blue for Stephen Curry:

Lance Stephenson with the Christmas LeBron 10:

Harden’s Adidas Harden Vol. 3 for Christmas:

Family Guy-inspired LeBrons for PJ Tucker:

The latest PlayStation and Paul George collaboration for PG on Christmas Day:

Allonzo Trier brings out the Kith x Nike LeBron 15:

Will Giannis have his own shoe by next Christmas?

A colorway Why Not Zer0.1 for Russell Westbrook:

Jaylen Brown in the latest T-Mac Adidas shoe:

Spida with the Adidas Pro Vision Christmas PE:

The NBA will be back to its regular schedule Wednesday with 20 teams in action. Look for the players who missed out on the holiday games to try to get some attention in their next games.