B/R Kicks X NBA Christmas: LeBron Watch Returns, Kyrie Wears CNCPTS and More

B/R Kicks X NBA Christmas: LeBron Watch Returns, Kyrie Wears CNCPTS and MoreDecember 26, 2018
Christmas Day is the biggest slate of games on the NBA calendar with five nationally-televised games between the best and most popular teams in the league.
While it's a chance for stars to showcase their abilities on the court, it's also a chance to turn heads with brand new shoes. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant took advantage of the opportunity with some notable kicks.
Here is a look at all of the top footwear from Tuesday's action.
Kyrie Irving with the CNCPTS x Nike Kyrie 5:
.@KyrieIrving wearing the @CNCPTS x Nike Kyrie 5 “Ikhet” against Philadelphia. https://t.co/Ls1BXa03ib
KD with the Scrooge McDuck-inspired player exclusive:
Detailed look at @KDTrey5 wearing the Nike KD11 Scrooge McDuck PE against the Lakers. https://t.co/CV9KqrsO8j
LeBron James wearing the “SuperBron” LeBron 16:
LeBron Watch is back. @KingJames wearing the Nike LeBron 16 “Superman” against Golden State. https://t.co/fYjRevg3uD
A clean Curry 6 featuring Carolina Blue for Stephen Curry:
.@StephenCurry30 wearing the “Christmas in the Town” Under Armour Curry 6 against the Lakers. https://t.co/Dube7LUD8X
Lance Stephenson with the Christmas LeBron 10:
.@StephensonLance will play in the Nike LeBron 10 “Christmas” against Golden State. https://t.co/wxHLPIwIiD
Harden’s Adidas Harden Vol. 3 for Christmas:
.@JHarden13 went off for 41 points wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Christmas PE with names of his family members on his shoes. https://t.co/xl9hJTMXWL
Family Guy-inspired LeBrons for PJ Tucker:
PJ Tucker wearing the Stewie Griffin Nike LeBron 6 against the Thunder. https://t.co/aCsSaZSPeq
The latest PlayStation and Paul George collaboration for PG on Christmas Day:
.@Yg_Trece warming up in the blue colorway of the @PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 against Houston https://t.co/IWmDQ6Zwsj
Allonzo Trier brings out the Kith x Nike LeBron 15:
.@ISO_ZO with the @KITH x Nike LeBron 15 against Milwaukee https://t.co/kw5R72nxmI
Will Giannis have his own shoe by next Christmas?
.@Giannis_An34 wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. against the Knicks https://t.co/mK94oCwALX
A colorway Why Not Zer0.1 for Russell Westbrook:
.@RussWest44 with the Christmas Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 against Houston. https://t.co/8kpE7hoPNo
Jaylen Brown in the latest T-Mac Adidas shoe:
.@FCHWPO wearing the Adidas T-Mac Millennium Christmas PE against Philadelphia. https://t.co/iPwbhvQX5d
Spida with the Adidas Pro Vision Christmas PE:
.@spidadmitchell wearing the Adidas Pro Vision against Portland https://t.co/qREB9j2B5Q
The NBA will be back to its regular schedule Wednesday with 20 teams in action. Look for the players who missed out on the holiday games to try to get some attention in their next games.
