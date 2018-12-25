Lakers' LeBron James on Groin Injury: 'I'm Never Too Concerned'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite leaving Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors early, LeBron James doesn't sound worried about his groin injury being serious.

Per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, James noted he will wait to get the results from his MRI before expressing any real concern.

"With me and injuries, I'm never too concerned," he said. "I was able to walk off under my own power. I don't know [if i can play Thursday vs. the Kings]. We will see what the MRI says."

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, an initial exam indicates James has a slight groin strain.

James suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-101 win. He dribbled up the floor, stopped quickly and lost his footing before passing the ball to Lonzo Ball.

As the Lakers' team doctor was examining him on the court, James could be seen saying he felt a pop, per Rob Perez of the Action Network.

If James' injury turns out to be minor, it's a huge win for the Lakers. They dominated the two-time defending champions in a marquee matchup on the road, despite not having their best player for the final 20 minutes.

James is having another MVP-caliber season. The 33-year-old entered Tuesday leading the Lakers with 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.