Lakers' LeBron James on Groin Injury: 'I'm Never Too Concerned'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench after he was hurt against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite leaving Tuesday's win over the Golden State Warriors early, LeBron James doesn't sound worried about his groin injury being serious. 

Per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, James noted he will wait to get the results from his MRI before expressing any real concern. 

"With me and injuries, I'm never too concerned," he said. "I was able to walk off under my own power. I don't know [if i can play Thursday vs. the Kings]. We will see what the MRI says."

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, an initial exam indicates James has a slight groin strain. 

James suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 127-101 win. He dribbled up the floor, stopped quickly and lost his footing before passing the ball to Lonzo Ball. 

As the Lakers' team doctor was examining him on the court, James could be seen saying he felt a pop, per Rob Perez of the Action Network.

If James' injury turns out to be minor, it's a huge win for the Lakers. They dominated the two-time defending champions in a marquee matchup on the road, despite not having their best player for the final 20 minutes. 

James is having another MVP-caliber season. The 33-year-old entered Tuesday leading the Lakers with 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. 

