JuJu Smith-Schuster Apologizes for Fumble vs. Saints: 'I Let Everyone Down'December 25, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster apologized and took responsibility for his team's 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday following a late fumble:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
When I’m at my lowest, I’m not going to hide. I’m sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won’t happen again. https://t.co/amLOGJxino
The Steelers were down three with 41 seconds left and the ball on the Saints 42-yard line. Smith-Schuster hauled in a quick pass and fought for extra yardage, but Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins caused a fumble recovered by New Orleans.
Although Smith-Schuster is upset, the loss is not on him. He caught 11 passes for 115 yards despite suffering a groin injury Thursday that forced him to leave practice. The 8-6-1 Steelers wouldn't be fighting for a playoff berth without his efforts, as the 22-year-old has hauled in 106 passes for 1,389 yards and six touchdowns.
Numerous athletes publicly supported Smith-Schuster following his tweet, including New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams:
Odell Beckham Jr @obj
@TeamJuJu head High killa! These moments make u... never break u! “The ultimate measures of a man is not where he stands at moments of comfort n convience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy..”
Jamal Adams @TheAdamsEra
Man Getcho yo ass up!! One play doesn't define you. You still a King! This will only make you stronger! LUV https://t.co/o6PgqMrElA
Per an ESPN News Services report, Roethlisberger also went on The Cook & Joe Show show Monday and offered public support of Smith-Schuster following the loss.
Of note, Roethlisberger said the ex-USC star is "one of the main reasons we even had a chance to win that game and win so many games this year. He's a special young talent. I was heartbroken for him. That was one of the worst things about that loss, for me, was him."
The season is not over for Smith-Schuster and the Steelers, as they'll take the AFC North with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and a Cleveland Browns win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Biggest Surprises of This NFL Season