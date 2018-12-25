5-Star CB Elias Ricks Commits to LSU over Alabama, Auburn, More on Christmas Day

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 25, 2018

Blair Angulo, 247sports.com

Cornerback Elias Ricks, a five-star Class of 2020 recruit out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, announced on Twitter that he will play at LSU.

Ricks is ranked as the top cornerback and ninth-best overall prospect in his class. He had 28 offers and chose LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and USC.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

