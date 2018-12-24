Fatima Smith, Mother of Lakers' Michael Beasley, Dies from Cancer

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Fatima Smith, the mother of Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley, died from cancer Sunday.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported the news, while Beasley posted a picture of her with a caption of an angel on his Instagram page.

"I just wanted to send our love, our thoughts and our prayers to Michael Beasley and his family," Lakers head coach Luke Walton said prior to Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, per McMenamin. "They're going through a tough time. But we're thinking of you, we miss you, and we love you."

Los Angeles' Dec. 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs was the last time Beasley played for the Lakers.

McMenamin noted Beasley attended the Lakers' Dec. 16 game at the Washington Wizards with his mother after she requested to see the Lakers play.

Related

    Report: Luke Will Be on Hot Seat If LA Has Losing Streak

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Luke Will Be on Hot Seat If LA Has Losing Streak

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lavar on Anthony Davis to LA: We've Got Enough

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lavar on Anthony Davis to LA: We've Got Enough

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors the Smart Play on X-Mas vs. Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Warriors the Smart Play on X-Mas vs. Lakers

    OddsShark.com
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Apologizes for 'Jewish Money' IG Comment

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Apologizes for 'Jewish Money' IG Comment

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report