Video: Warriors' Stephen Curry Drains Game-Winning Layup to Sink Clippers

Montrezl Harrell knows Stephen Curry is lethal from three-point range and extended his defense beyond the arc on the final possession of Sunday's Western Conference showdown between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

It didn't work.

Curry blew past him and hit the game-winning shot at the rim to propel Golden State to a 129-127 victory. The two-time MVP finished with 42 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field, proving too much for a Clippers defense that also saw Kevin Durant pour in 35 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists.

As a result, the 23-11 Warriors are virtually even with the Denver Nuggets in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

