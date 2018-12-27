CFB Stars with the Most to Gain/Lose in NFL Draft Value in Remaining Bowl Games

1 of 8

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Daniel Jones is to the 2019 NFL draft what Josh Allen was to the 2018 NFL draft: a quarterback whom scouts fell in love with before the season and refused to waver on in spite of mediocre statistics.

Jones only completed 59.0 percent of his passes and finished the regular season with a passer efficiency rating of 124.8—tied with Pitt QB Kenny Pickett for the seventh-best rating in the ACC. Jones did most of his damage against Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Northwestern, none of which rank top-60 nationally in passer efficiency rating allowed. Against good defenses like Clemson, Miami and Virginia, he didn't do much of anything.

In what will likely be the last game of his college career, he has to deal with a Temple secondary that ranked seventh nationally in passing yards allowed per game, as well as fifth in PER.

Was Temple actually good, though, or are those numbers just a product of facing a favorable schedule? The Owls got torched by UCF, Houston and Buffalo, which are the only three teams they played with likely NFL QBs on the roster. Aside from those three opponents, Temple held every FBS foe below 200 passing yards and had six games without a single passing touchdown allowed.

If Jones could follow in the footsteps of Tyree Jackson, McKenzie Milton and D'Eriq King with a nice showing against Temple in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl, it might erase lingering doubts from a weak November and cement him as a first-round pick. Conversely, if he struggles with this AAC defense, it might raise enough concerns to drop/keep him behind the likes of Drew Lock, Will Grier and Ryan Finley—which may mean slipping to the third or fourth round.