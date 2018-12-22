Nets HC Kenny Atkinson Fined $25,000 for Verbally Abusing Refs vs. Pacers

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has been fined $25,000 for "verbally abusing" the officials during Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Atkinson was ejected late in the 114-106 loss and had to be held back by players and coaches before leaving the floor.

The loss also ended the Nets' season-long seven-game winning streak.

Brooklyn trailed 109-104 with 1:09 left at the time of the coach's technical foul and ejection, but the squad quickly fell apart after that to fall to 15-19 on the season.

Despite the result, the players were encouraged by Atkinson's actions.

"I think it was justified," veteran Jared Dudley said of the outburst after the game, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "You want your coach standing up for your players. If he's out there screaming, you know there's a reason why. You want your coach to have your back, and he took those two techs. Now you know you have someone in your corner fighting for you."

Atkinson is in his third year with the Nets after serving as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. While the team had only won 48 combined games in his first two seasons at the helm, the squad has played well as of late and is suddenly in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn will hope to get back on track Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.