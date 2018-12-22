Knicks Rumors: NYK Don't View 2019 as 'Make-or-Break' Summer in Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Despite having $32 million in cap space to spend next summer, the New York Knicks won't be pressured into signing players for the sake of adding to their roster.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks' front office doesn't view the 2019 offseason as a "make-or-break free-agent summer" for the franchise.

Berman noted the Knicks believe they have bigger priorities, including the continued development of young players like Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier; getting Kristaps Porzingis back into the lineup after his torn ACL in February; and the possibility of adding a top-five draft pick.

Per Basketball Reference, New York currently has $60.8 million in salary commitments next season. Berman added the team has "tentative moves" in place to open up a max slot worth $38 million if one of the potential elite free agents this summer wants to play in Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Durant has been the most-frequently mentioned superstar connected to the Knicks.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes said during an October appearance on FS1's Undisputed that Durant feels the same about the Knicks, "the building, the culture," as LeBron James did about the Los Angeles Lakers when he signed with them in July.

The Knicks are looking for anything to get excited about at this point in the 2018-19 season. Their 9-25 record is the fourth-worst in the Eastern Conference. They are on track to have a losing record for the sixth straight season.