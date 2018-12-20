Lakers News: James Worthy Says Carmelo Anthony's Shooting Can Help LeBron, LA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With rumors circulating about Carmelo Anthony potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers, team legend James Worthy was asked by TMZ Sports whether he felt Anthony could help the team.

"I think Carmelo has proven that he's an outstanding shooter," Worthy said. "Kind of what we need."

He added that Melo might need to make some adjustments to his playing style to fit next to LeBron James, however.

"He's at the end of his career. I think if he'd be willing to take a certain role, I think he'd be OK," he said.

Regardless, Worthy doesn't believe the Lakers are a title contender. At least not yet.

"I think LeBron was a good start," he noted. "And I don't think that the plan was to come in and predict they'd win right away. I think making the playoffs this year would be a good goal. And when you get into the playoffs, you never know what could happen. But I think next year, depending on who is free and who is not..."

Worthy also said he believes if the right player joins James, the Lakers superstar could lead the organization to two of the next four NBA titles.

Anthony isn't that player, and whether he'd be willing to settle into a catch-and-shoot role with the Lakers is unclear. He didn't fit with either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets as his isolation, midrange game continues to become more and more obsolete in the efficiency-driven NBA.

Perhaps playing next to James he would revert back to his Olympic form. And James is open to playing alongside Anthony. But Anthony's fit is a moot point if the Lakers ultimately don't view him as the right fit.