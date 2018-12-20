Alvin Gentry Says Pelicans 'Not Trading Anthony Davis' Amid Lakers Rumors

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Amid increasing trade speculation around Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry is making sure everyone knows the All-Star center isn't going anywhere.

Per NBA.com's Steve Aschburner, Gentry addressed the rumblings about his star player.

"We're not trading him," he said. "I can say that to the world. We're not gonna trade him, no matter what. That's not an option. It doesn't matter what anybody says or does. We're not trading Anthony Davis."

The Davis trade winds picked up steam over the weekend when Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN's Woj & Lowe show (h/t RealGM.com) the Los Angeles Lakers were stockpiling assets for a potential deal this summer.



"Here's the line they have to walk: they're not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they have to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer either pre or post free agency," Wojnarowski said.

That was followed up by LeBron James telling ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin on Tuesday that the Lakers getting Davis "would be amazing."

Davis is under contract to the Pelicans for one more season with a player option in 2020-21.

Davis is eligible for a supermax extension worth up to $230 million this summer. If he rejects that, it would make sense for New Orleans to try moving him for something instead of potentially losing him as a free agent with nothing to show for it.

The Pelicans have been inconsistent so far this season with a 15-17 record, but they are only two games behind the Houston Rockets for first place in the Southwest Division.