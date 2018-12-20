LAC Superfan Billy Crystal to Call Clippers vs. Lakers Game

Comedian and actor Billy Crystal is going to try his hand at a new profession, at least for one night: color commentator for the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Rachel Yang of Variety, the long-time Clippers fan will be joining legendary announcer Ralph Lawler in the booth for a Jan. 31 matchup between the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

He's one of many guests expected to join Lawler this season to commemorate his final year broadcasting Clippers games, with Brooklyn Nets commentator Mike Fratello (Jan. 23) and former head coach and current ESPN analyst Hubie Brown also slated to join Lawler later in the season.

"It's going to be a real honor to sit with him and do this game," Crystal said. "And hopefully it goes well. Who knows? I may have a new career."

Crystal joked that he wouldn't have the array of catchphrases that Lawler has in his repertoire, like his patented "Bingo."

"Mine are all in Yiddish, which may be difficult," he said.

