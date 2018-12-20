First Responder Bowl Odds: Boston College vs. Boise State Betting Preview, Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Boise State is 3-1 both straight up and against the spread over its last four bowl games. Boston College, on the other hand, is just 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS over its last seven bowls. So the bowl betting trends favor the Broncos heading into their battle with the Eagles in the First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl.

College football point spread: The Broncos opened as 2.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.4-24.2 Broncos (College football picks on every game)

Why the Boston College Eagles can cover the spread

Boston College started 7-2 this season, knocking off four teams that eventually made bowls themselves, with the losses coming at Purdue and at North Carolina State. The schedule then got a little tougher and the Eagles lost their last three games to finish at 4-4 in ACC play, but nonetheless Boston College is back in a bowl for the third straight season.

Boston College struggled late this season as both starting quarterback Anthony Brown and leading rusher AJ Dillon dealt with injuries. But it's hoped both are good to go for this bowl game.

The Eagles are 2-1 ATS this season as underdogs on the college football betting lines.

Why the Boise State Broncos can cover the spread

Boise State started just 3-2 this season, with losses at Big 12 Oklahoma State and against San Diego State. But the Broncos then won seven in a row, knocking off BYU, Fresno State and Utah State along the way, to finish 7-1 in Mountain West play and clinch the Mountain Division title. Boise State then fell to Fresno State in overtime in the MWC championship game 19-16 but nonetheless is playing in a bowl for the 17th straight season.

The Broncos led that conference title tilt 16-13 in overtime but let the Bulldogs drive the 25 yards to the game-deciding touchdown.

On the night Boise State actually out-gained Fresno State 350-288 and out-rushed the Bulldogs 225-118. So the Broncos out-gained each of their last four opponents, and out-rushed their last five foes. They're also 3-1 ATS their last four times out.

Smart betting pick

Bowl histories don't necessarily point us in the right direction for bowl picks but in this case they must be considered. Boise State seems to thrive in bowl conditions, while Boston College, for whatever reason, struggles. Smart money here bets the Broncos.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in Boise State's last five games.

Boise State is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games in December.

The total has gone under in four of Boston College's last five games.

