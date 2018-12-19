5-Star Safety Daxton Hill Flips Commitment from Alabama to Michigan on Early NSD

Credit: 247Sports

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that it received a commitment from safety Daxton Hill.

After verbally committing to Michigan in September, Hill flipped and committed to Alabama earlier this month. He reversed course Wednesday at the start of the early national signing period, which runs through Friday.

Per 247Sports, Hill is a 5-star prospect who is the No. 1 safety and No. 8 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class.

Hill is a Tulsa, Oklahoma, native who has starred at Booker T. Washington High School. Per 247Sports, Hill registered 93 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception in 2018. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.30 seconds in April, and 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons compares him to New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty.

Hill's flip back to Michigan came shortly after Alabama got safety Jordan Battle to commit to the Crimson Tide instead of Ohio State on Wednesday, per Hank South of 247Sports.

Battle is a 4-star recruit who is the No. 6 safety and No. 77 overall player in the 2019 class.

While the reason why Hill spurned Alabama isn't clear, it could have had something to do with the fact that the Tide landed another top-end player at his position.

Hill is now Michigan's top-ranked commit. The other two safeties it has received commitments from (Joey Velazquez and Quinten Johnson) are also well outside the top 300 nationally.

Defense has been Michigan's greatest strength during Jim Harbaugh's time as head coach. The Wolverines ranked 12th nationally in points allowed per game this season (17.6).

With Hill now on board, Michigan may have its best playmaking safety since Jabrill Peppers left school and was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.