5-Star Safety Daxton Hill Flips Commitment from Michigan to Alabama

Source: 247Sports

Alabama has picked up a huge commitment from safety Daxton Hill for its 2019 recruiting class.

Hill announced on Twitter he would play for the Crimson Tide after he de-committed from the University of Michigan:

Hill, of Booker T. Washington in Oklahoma, is regarded as one of the best players in the upcoming freshman class.

Per 247Sports, he's a 5-star recruit, the top-ranked safety and No. 7 player overall. He also has a scouting report any major college coach would dream about:

"Incredibly twitched up, explosive athlete. Posted some of the best combine numbers in the 2019 class. Elite range as a free safety. Versatile enough to project as a pure corner on the college or NFL level. Physical enough as an eager tackler to play safety. Provides versatility to cover quicker slot receivers. Good ball skills. Size and bulk could limit his role as an in-the-box defender. Rare athleticism and position versatility allow Hill to project as an impact player at either safety, corner or nickel at a national power."

After making official visits to Michigan and Alabama, Hill initially committed to the Wolverines in September. He was the only 5-star commit for head coach Jim Harbaugh at that point in the recruiting process.

Instead, Alabama and head coach Nick Saban did what they do best by getting Hill to flip. The addition of the high-ceiling safety has pushed the defending national champions to the top of 247Sports' recruiting rankings, ahead of fellow SEC programs Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU.