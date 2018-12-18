C.J. Anderson, Rams Reportedly Agree to Contract After Todd Gurley's Knee Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson as insurance with Todd Gurley currently dealing with a knee injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Rams coach Sean McVay noted Monday that Gurley was dealing with knee inflammation but added that the they "think he's going to be OK," per Myles Simmons.

Gurley picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, although he returned to the field later in the game. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he remains "on track" to play in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, the latest signing provides some insurance in case the Pro Bowler is less than 100 percent.

Anderson began the year with the Carolina Panthers and appeared in nine games, but only managed 104 rushing yards on 24 carries. He was waived in November but got another chance with the Oakland Raiders, although that only lasted a week before he was back on the open market.

The 27-year-old was coming off a career-high 1,007 rushing yards with the Denver Broncos in 2017 before becoming a salary cap casualty in the offseason.

While Anderson could see some playing time if Gurley can't play, rookie sixth-round pick John Kelly is more likely to start in the backfield. He received his first two carries of the season last game when Gurley got hurt, playing seven total snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

With Malcolm Brown going on injured reserve earlier this month, the Rams had become extremely thin in the backfield before reportedly signing Anderson.