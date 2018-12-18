Brees, Payton 2nd to Brady, Belichick for Most NFL Regular-Season Wins Together

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Drew Brees and Sean Payton have accomplished a lot during their 12-year run in the Big Easy together, and Monday night's 12-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers was just the latest milestone for the New Orleans Saints quarterback and coach.

It marked the 117th regular-season victory for the duo. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the latest win moved Brees and Payton past Miami Dolphins legends Don Shula and Dan Marino for the second-most by a coach-quarterback pair in NFL history.

The New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Bill Belichick top the list with 205 and counting.

Brees and Payton have compiled a 117-71 record since they first teamed up back in 2006. Had the coach not been suspended for the entire 2012 campaign as the result of Bountygate, their win total could be even more impressive.

During their time together, Brees and Payton have rewritten the record books, putting up gaudy passing stats through the years. Not only that, but they have qualified for the playoffs seven times, including this season, and also delivered the organization's first-ever Super Bowl title back in 2009.

While Brees signed a two-year deal to remain with the Saints this past offseason, it's not clear how much longer the 39-year-old intends to play. He once said that he hoped to play until he was 45, but he told The Athletic's Jay Glazer earlier this season that he plans to walk away before then.

That could mean Brees and Payton have to settle for second place, as the 41-year-old Brady let it be known earlier this year that he intends to play until his mid-40s.