Yankees News: CC Sabathia Given $500K Bonus Despite Missing Target

New York Yankees star CC Sabathia is $500,000 richer despite failing to register the innings required to trigger his year-end bonus.

According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the Yankees paid Sabathia the performance bonus based on the left-hander throwing at least 155 innings during the 2018 season. Sabathia logged 153 innings for the year.

Kyle Thousand, Sabathia's agent, called the move "a very nice gesture."

In his final start of the regular season, Sabathia hit Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. He was retaliating after Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge threw behind Yankees catcher Austin Romine, and umpires ejected Sabathia as a result.

After the game, Sabathia said he wasn't concerned with whether hitting Sucre would ultimately cost him $500,000.

"I don't really make decisions based on money, I guess," he told reporters. "I just felt like it was the right thing to do."

According to Baseball Reference, Sabathia has made more $252 million over his MLB career, so 500 grand is a relative drop in the bucket. The 38-year-old also signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Yankees earlier this offseason.

Blum reported the $500,000 bonus was listed in the Yankees' luxury tax payroll, which is how it came to light.