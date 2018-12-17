Diego Simeone Says He Will 'Surely' Become Inter Milan Manager in Future

TF-Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has reiterated his ambition to become Inter Milan boss, saying he will "surely" return to the San Siro in the future.

The 48-year-old spent two years as a player with Inter and helped the team win the UEFA Cup in the 1997-98 campaign. He went on to enjoy more success in Italy with Lazio, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia with the Rome outfit.

Speaking to Radio Anch'io Sport (h/t Football Italia), Simeone said he would love to make a return to the Milan outfit but added he isn't in any rush to move on from Atletico.

"I still have a year left on my contract with Atleti and things are going very well. I've been very clear on this 2,000 times already, about my possible return to Inter.

"There's no need to say anything other than it'll surely happen one day. Lazio and Inter left me with some great memories, so I wish them both all the best. I hope I can continue on the same line that Atleti have been on for 12-13 years. Your club determines your style."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Simeone is rated as one of the finest managers in world football having transformed Atletico into a team that regularly competes for the biggest honours in the game.

The former Argentina international has guided the Madrid outfit to two major honours, with the UEFA Europa League last season added to the shock La Liga title the team won in 2013-14. Atletico have also gone close twice in the UEFA Champions League, losing to Real Madrid in two finals since Simeone has been in charge.

At Atletico, the manager has been able to create a defensive juggernaut, and the watertight back line is the foundation for the team's success:

Although it's clear from Simeone's passion and focus on the sidelines that he's fully invested in the Atletico cause, the fact his contract is set to expire in 2020 will concern some of the club's supporters, as will the fact he's talking about new challenges.

After all, the coach has become the embodiment of what Atletico are about, as they play with a fire in their bellies and aggression few teams can cope with.

Monaco manager Thierry Henry recently commented on the commitment Atletico show and how Simeone is a role model for younger coaches:

Inter have Luciano Spalletti in charge, and the team does appear to be progressing under this guidance. They have had a solid start to the campaign after a busy summer and sit in third spot in the Italian top flight.

With that in mind, there will be no huge rush on the part of the Nerazzurri to change their manager. But if Simeone becomes available when his Atletico contract runs out and is keen to take over, a coach of his profile would require some serious consideration.