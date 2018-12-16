Jimmy Butler to Return vs. Cavaliers After Missing 2 Games with Groin Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers announced guard Jimmy Butler will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Butler had been dealing with a groin injury originally suffered last Monday, which caused him to sit in each of the last two games. The 76ers lost each game this week without the talented player.

Fortunately, an MRI on Tuesday revealed the injury was not "significant," per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

Butler joined the team in a November trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves and has been nearly as good as advertised with Philadelphia.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his 13 appearances with the 76ers, also continuing his usual strong perimeter defense.

Philadelphia has also gone 10-3 with Butler in the starting lineup.

While the team was forced to play without him for the past two games, with Furkan Korkmaz moving into the starting lineup, things are back to normal as Philadelphia tries to get back into the win column against the Cavaliers.