LeBron James, Lonzo Ball 1st Lakers to Triple-Double in Same Game Since 1982

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 16, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on December 15, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball did something Saturday no Los Angeles Laker teammates have done in the same game in 36 years, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Per the NBA, James and Ball are also the first teammates to get triple-doubles in the same matchup since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter did so for the New Jersey Nets in 2007.

Kidd and Carter's performances were impressive, but they needed overtime to complete their triple-doubles.

James required just 30 minutes for his 24-point triple-double in a 128-100 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Ball, who played 35 minutes, added five steals to his 16-point triple-double:

The 1982 triple-doubles posted by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar came in a 123-111 win over the Detroit Pistons. Johnson had a 26-point, 16-rebound, 12-assist outing, while Abdul-Jabbar had the rare triple-double that included blocks (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks).

After the game, James spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

"(Ball and I) just tried to do everything to help our team win," James said. "We tried to put the ball in the hole, rebound so we can start the break and then get our guys involved.

"That's the most important for the both of us, getting our guys involved. It's a great feeling when you're able to make a pass to a teammate and see them make a shot."

Everyone who hit the court for the Lakers got involved, as 12 players scored for L.A. Five other Lakers outside Ball and James scored in double digits.

Saturday's game represented the Lakers' best effort of the season and also showed what this team can be. L.A. is 9-2 in its past 11 games in part because players are stepping up and taking some of the load off James' plate.

Of note, Ball has done well distributing the ball and playing tough defense during most of the 9-2 run, Kyle Kuzma scored 20 or more points in his first six December games and Tyson Chandler has led the second unit thanks to his tough defense and veteran presence. Everything seems to be clicking now, and that will make the Lakers a dangerous playoff team.

L.A. moved to 18-11 and fourth place in the Western Conference with the win.

