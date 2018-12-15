LeBron James, Lonzo Ball 1st Lakers to Triple-Double in Same Game Since 1982

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball did something Saturday no Los Angeles Laker teammates have done in the same game in 36 years, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Per the NBA, James and Ball are also the first teammates to get triple-doubles in the same matchup since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter did so for the New Jersey Nets in 2007.

Kidd and Carter's performances were impressive, but they needed overtime to complete their triple-doubles.

James required just 30 minutes for his 24-point triple-double in a 128-100 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Ball, who played 35 minutes, added five steals to his 16-point triple-double:

Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Right Arrow Icon

The 1982 triple-doubles posted by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar came in a 123-111 win over the Detroit Pistons. Johnson had a 26-point, 16-rebound, 12-assist outing, while Abdul-Jabbar had the rare triple-double that included blocks (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks).

After the game, James spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

"(Ball and I) just tried to do everything to help our team win," James said. "We tried to put the ball in the hole, rebound so we can start the break and then get our guys involved.

"That's the most important for the both of us, getting our guys involved. It's a great feeling when you're able to make a pass to a teammate and see them make a shot."

Everyone who hit the court for the Lakers got involved, as 12 players scored for L.A. Five other Lakers outside Ball and James scored in double digits.

Saturday's game represented the Lakers' best effort of the season and also showed what this team can be. L.A. is 9-2 in its past 11 games in part because players are stepping up and taking some of the load off James' plate.

Of note, Ball has done well distributing the ball and playing tough defense during most of the 9-2 run, Kyle Kuzma scored 20 or more points in his first six December games and Tyson Chandler has led the second unit thanks to his tough defense and veteran presence. Everything seems to be clicking now, and that will make the Lakers a dangerous playoff team.

L.A. moved to 18-11 and fourth place in the Western Conference with the win.