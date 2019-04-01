Jonas Valanciunas Out for Season with Ankle Injury, Doesn't Need Surgery

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas suffered yet another injury and will miss the rest of the season.

According to Michael Wallace of the team's official website, Valanciunas suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The big man will not need surgery but will sit out the team's final five games.

The 26-year-old also suffered a thumb injury that required surgery and a cast earlier this season and will play a total of 49 games in 2018-19.

While recovering from the ailment, Valanciunas was dealt from the Toronto Raptors to Memphis along with Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a second-round pick for center Marc Gasol.

When healthy, Valanciunas has been productive this season, averaging 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a night in 19 games for the Grizzlies.

Toronto selected Valanciunas with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, and he became an instant starter in the frontcourt.

The Lithuania native has been a consistent double-double threat since entering the league and a decent scorer who is usually in the area of around 12 points per game.

His role changed a bit this season, though, with Pascal Siakam entering the starting lineup alongside Serge Ibaka in Toronto.

Valanciunas rarely came off the bench during his first six seasons, but that was primarily his sweet spot this season before getting traded to Memphis.

With the Grizzlies, Valanciunas has taken on a greater role since he is essentially serving as Gasol's replacement for the remainder of the season.

Look for Ivan Rabb to see more time in the frontcourt following this injury.

Memphis' immediate depth will take a hit, but since the Grizzlies seem to be looking ahead to next season and beyond, it won't have much of an impact on them from a big-picture perspective.