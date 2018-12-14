MLB Trade Rumors: Jurickson Profar Deal Discussed by Padres, Rangers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar (19) warms up before the teams game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Sam Hodde/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers have had trade talks regarding infielder Jurickson Profar, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Discussions have reportedly not advanced far enough to the point where a trade is imminent, though.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

