MLB Trade Rumors: Jurickson Profar Deal Discussed by Padres, Rangers

Sam Hodde/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers have had trade talks regarding infielder Jurickson Profar, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Discussions have reportedly not advanced far enough to the point where a trade is imminent, though.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.