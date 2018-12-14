Lonzo Ball on Defending James Harden, Rockets: 'You Can't Touch Them'

Harry How/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball was unhappy with the officiating during the Los Angeles Lakers' 126-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Ball found it particularly difficult to try defending James Harden because of how quickly the referees were blowing their whistles.

"You can't touch them," Ball said. "I was just trying not to foul today. They were calling it tight today, so I was just trying to get my hands out of there. ... It's very tough staying in front of [Harden] with your hands like that."

The entire Lakers team was unhappy with how many calls were going Harden's way, including LeBron James, who cheekily locked his hands behind his back during one Houston possession in the second half.

"That's a point of emphasis anytime you play Houston," James said. "They got guys that can sell calls really good—Chris [Paul] and James [Harden]—so you got to try to keep your hands out of the cookie jar."

Harden was eager to take advantage of his extra opportunities by finishing with 50 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the reigning MVP's fourth career triple-double with at least 50 points.

The Rockets attempted 32 free throws, with Harden going 18-of-19. Officials weren't shy about making calls against either side, with 45 personal fouls called.

Unlike Harden, the Lakers didn't take advantage of their opportunities, going 15-of-27 at the line.