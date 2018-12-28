John Wall Won't Play vs. Bulls, Will See Specialist for Heel Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

John Wall's lingering heel issues will keep him out at least for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Washington Wizards will sit heir All-Star point guard with a sore left heel.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks announced Wall would see a specialist to determine the extent of his injury, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Wall previously sat out Washington's Dec. 10 loss against the Indiana Pacers with bone spurs in the same heel. The five-time All-Star missed half of the 2017-18 campaign due to a knee injury that required surgery.

When he has played this season, Wall hasn't looked like the superstar Washington needs him to be. His 20.7 points per game rank second on the team but come with just a 44.4 shooting percentage.

The Wizards have been a mess this season, to the point that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in November the team was open to discussing anyone on the roster in trade talks. They did acquire Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 17 to provide a boost on the wing.

Losing Wall's playmaking skills on the court only adds to the issues for head coach Scott Brooks to deal with. Tomas Satoransky will likely see the bulk of the playing time at point guard until he is able to come back.