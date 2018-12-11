MLB Trade Rumors: Rockies Targeting Carlos Santana, Edwin Encarnacion, More

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 12, 2018

Philadelphia Phillies' Carlos Santana rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies are in the market for a first baseman and are pursuing numerous options, according to MLB analyst Jim Bowden:

The 91-72 Rockies made the postseason for the second consecutive year in 2018 but lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

