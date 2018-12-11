Kevin Durant: Current Warriors Will Have Jerseys Retired, Be 'Bay Area Legends'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has little doubt the team's run of dominance will be remembered fondly in the Bay Area.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Durant said he "[knows] for a fact that we'll all get our jerseys retired" and that the franchise may even commission statues in the players' honor.

Durant is probably right about the jerseys, but he might be getting ahead of himself with talk about statues outside of the Warriors' new arena in San Francisco. Durant, in particular, may not have the sweat equity necessary to be immortalized forever at Chase Center, especially if he leaves Golden State as a free agent this summer.

The fact Durant is discussing his Warriors legacy is particularly interesting given how everything has unfolded this season.

Even before this year started, some Warriors fans have been slow in warming up to Durant in the way they quickly gravitated toward Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Then came the argument between Durant and Green during a 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 12. According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II (warning: post contains profanity), Green "reminded Durant the Warriors were winning before Durant showed up" and "let out his frustrations about how Durant has handled free agency."

Everyone involved has since moved on, but Durant may not be doing himself any favors by already taking a long view of his time with Golden State.