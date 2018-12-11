Bulls' Jim Boylen to Form Leadership Committee to Help with Coaching Decisions

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In an effort to help repair the relationship between head coach Jim Boylen and the players, the Chicago Bulls are forming a leadership committee.

"I want the leadership group because they will have input on what we do and how we operate," Boylen said Tuesday to reporters, per the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. "It doesn't mean that I'm not the head coach and they're the players. But they're going to be respected as men at this level."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

