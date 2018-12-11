Troy Tulowitzki Released by Blue Jays, Still Owed $38 Million over 2 Years

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays announced the release of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on Tuesday.

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported the Jays still owe the infielder $38 million from the remaining portion of his 10-year, $157.8 million contract.

Tulowitzki was one of the league's most valuable shortstops during his prime with the Colorado Rockies. He earned five All-Star Game selections, including three straight starting in 2013, and won the Silver Slugger Award and Gold Glove at the position in both 2011 and 2012.

The 34-year-old California native has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, though.

He was limited to 66 games in 2017 because of hamstring and ankle injuries. He underwent surgery in March to remove bone spurs from his heels and proceeded to miss the entire 2018 campaign.

In August, Tulowitzki said after the announcement he would remain sidelined for the remainder of the year he wasn't open to a position change.

"I just said I'm a shortstop. If someone's better than me, I'll pack my bags and go home," he told reporters.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is expected to play short for the Jays in 2019, leaving no room for the injury-prone veteran in Toronto.

It's unclear what type of market Tulowitzki will encounter as a free agent. His track record is strong, but by next spring he'll be three years removed from his last productive campaign and five years removed from when he could have been considered a top-tier player.

He may be forced to take a one-year deal in an effort to rebuild his value.