MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Discussing Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer with Indians

As the Cincinnati Reds look to bolster their starting rotation, they have reportedly inquired about Cleveland Indians pitchers Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Tuesday, adding the Reds have also shown interest in free-agent Wade Miley.

