MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Discussing Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer with Indians

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 14: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 14, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

As the Cincinnati Reds look to bolster their starting rotation, they have reportedly inquired about Cleveland Indians pitchers Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer. 

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Tuesday, adding the Reds have also shown interest in free-agent Wade Miley.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

