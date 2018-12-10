Kemba Walker on Knicks: Don't Have Any Interest in Coming Back Home...Right Now

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

When it comes to potentially playing for his hometown Knicks, Kemba Walker is leaving the door ajar—albeit only slightly.

“I don’t have any interest in coming back home — right now,” Walker said, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Walker, 28, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command max-level salary on the open market. The Bronx native has thrived while playing at Madison Square Garden throughout his career, even dating back to sensational Big East Tournament performances while at UConn.

“I mean, I’m home. This is where I’m from,” Walker said. “I’m pretty sure anyone that goes home to play where they’re from, it’s exciting for them. [It’s exciting] for me, when I get a chance to play in front of my family and friends, play in front of the people that know me best.”

Walker made his comments following the Charlotte Hornets' 119-107 win over the Knicks on Sunday. He had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Knicks have been considered a potential fit for Walker given his relationship to the city and Kyrie Irving's commitment to remaining in Boston. New York trots out one of the league's worst point guard situations on a nightly basis, with neither Emmanuel Mudiay nor Frank Ntilikina thriving as table-setters for their teammates.

The Knicks are also expected to be major players in free agency this summer, potentially having the ability to create two max slots. One max player is the far likelier outcome given the amount of salary they would have to dump to make two happen, but Walker is certainly an intriguing option.

Walker and Damien Lillard have become the NBA's closest analogs to Stephen Curry due to their ability to knock down eye-popping threes off the dribble. Walker is clearly the third banana in that trio and has been part of a winning team just twice in his career.

But if the Hornets decide giving Walker a five-year max isn't in their long-term plans, this could be an intriguing fit.