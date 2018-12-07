2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Kyler Murray Leads Tua Tagovailoa, Dwayne Haskins

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours before the 2018 Heisman Trophy ceremony, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is favored to take home the award.

Per Scott Hastings of OddsShark.com, Murray is listed as a -190 favorite (bet $190 to win $100) over Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (+150) and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins (+6000).

This is a huge swing in Murray's direction following last week's conference championship games. Tagovailoa was a -500 favorite heading into the SEC Championship against Georgia. The Crimson Tide star had his worst game of the year, going just 10-of-25 for 164 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Tagovailoa and Murray split top honors at the 2018 College Football Awards on Thursday. The Crimson Tide signal-caller won the Maxwell Award as the player of the year. The Sooners star won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback.

An ankle injury forced Tagovailoa out of the game in the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts led the offense on two scoring drives in the final five minutes to give Alabama a 35-28 win.

Murray went out on a high note, throwing for 379 yards and three touchdowns in the Sooners' 39-27 win over Texas to avenge their only loss this season and win the Big 12 championship.

Two of the three Heisman finalists led the nation in at least one key category. Haskins' had the most touchdown passes (47) and passing yards (4,580); Murray averaged 11.9 yards per attempt and a 205.7 quarterback rating.

Haskins could be punished by the voters because Ohio State missed out on the College Football Playoff. Murray had the difficult task of replacing last year's Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and picking up the slack for a Sooners defense that ranked 96th in FBS with 32.4 points allowed per game.

Tagovailoa took Alabama's offense to new heights, setting a new school record with 37 touchdown passes.

If the odds hold true and Murray wins the Heisman, Oklahoma would become the first school with back-to-back Heisman winners since Ohio State in 1974-75 (Archie Griffin).