Fred Hoiberg Reportedly Could Be Tom Thibodeau's Timberwolves Successor

Former Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg could reportedly take over as the Minnesota Timberwolves' head coach if they decide to fire Tom Thibodeau.

Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports reported Monday that Hoiberg, who spent the final two years of his playing career with the Wolves and then served four years in their front office, may return to the organization if the top coaching spot opens, as he has a strong relationship with team owner Glen Taylor.

"Glen loves Fred," a source told Haberstroh.

Thibodeau found himself on the hot seat after Minnesota got off to a lackluster 4-9 start while navigating the Jimmy Butler saga. The team has turned a corner with a 9-3 mark since trading the guard to the Philadelphia 76ers and acquiring Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless.

The immediate turnaround suggests the Wolves' coaching situation has stabilized. Taylor said before the regular season there were no plans to fire the 60-year-old coach.

"No, no, the only thing now is that we are starting to play games and I am asking him to concentrate on coaching," Taylor told Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune in October.

Meanwhile, Hoiberg was dismissed by the Bulls after they went 5-19 to open the campaign.

He posted a 115-155 record across three-plus years in Chicago, a sharp contrast from the 115-56 mark he put up at Iowa State during five seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level.

At this point, a Wolves midseason coaching change would qualify as a surprise. But Hoiberg's name will likely pop up should the job become available while he's still a coaching free agent.