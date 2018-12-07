Warriors News: Injured DeMarcus Cousins Could Play in G League This Week

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 23: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors cuts the sleeves of his warm up shirt before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at ORACLE Arena on November 23, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will join the Dubs' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, for practices and potentially even a couple games in the near future to continue his recovery from a torn Achilles. 

Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Friday that Cousins' time in the NBA's developmental league, where he'll join brother Jaleel Cousins, "could happen as early as this week."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Eric Gordon: 'I'm Just Not Having Fun...This Sucks'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Eric Gordon: 'I'm Just Not Having Fun...This Sucks'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Damian Jones Undergoes Surgery, Out 5-6 Months

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Damian Jones Undergoes Surgery, Out 5-6 Months

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Not Interested in Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Not Interested in Melo

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Much Power Does LeBron Already Have in LA?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Much Power Does LeBron Already Have in LA?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report