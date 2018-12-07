Warriors News: Injured DeMarcus Cousins Could Play in G League This Week

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will join the Dubs' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, for practices and potentially even a couple games in the near future to continue his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Friday that Cousins' time in the NBA's developmental league, where he'll join brother Jaleel Cousins, "could happen as early as this week."

