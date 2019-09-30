Raiders' Vontaze Burfict Suspended for Rest of Season for Hit on Jack Doyle

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL has suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the season for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle on Sunday.

Prior to the official announcement, Adam Schefter of ESPN noted the ban is the longest suspension for an on-field act in the history of the league. Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games for kicking and stomping Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode in 2006.

The 29-year-old Burfict is one of the NFL's most polarizing figures. On one hand, he was a tackling machine for the Cincinnati Bengals in his first seven seasons, averaging eight tackles per game. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2013 after making a league-leading 171 combined tackles. On the other, he's developed a reputation as one of the league's dirtiest players, receiving a litany of fines for cheap shots and illegal hits during his eight-year career.

As of last October, Burfict had accumulated $415,000 in fines, per ESPN.com, and been suspended a total of 12 games by the league office, including a four-game ban to start the 2018 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

He was suspended four games for a hit on Anthony Sherman (2017) and four games for a hit on Antonio Brown (2016).

Injuries also limited the Arizona State product in 2018. He suffered from hip and shoulder problems and was put in the concussion protocol in early December.

Those factors contributed to his release from the Bengals this offseason, although the Raiders quickly scooped him up on a one-year deal. This season, he's registered 18 tackles in four games.

With Burfict suspended, Justin Phillips or Kyle Wilber could move into a starting position for the Raiders.