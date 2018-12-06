Derrick Henry's Fantasy Playoff Outlook After Monster 238-Yard, 4-TD Game

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's stats after 12 games: 128 carries, 474 rushing yards, five touchdowns.

Henry's performance on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars: 17 carries, 238 rushing yards, four touchdowns.

The third-year pro was invincible as he routinely outran defenders and smashed through ones who caught up to him.

Thanks in large part to his efforts, the 7-6 Titans won 30-9 and are a half-game back of the Baltimore Ravens for the final wild-card spot.

Henry has been a fantasy football disappointment after having a ADP around the late third or early fourth round in 12-team leagues, according to FantasyPros' aggregation of five sources.

However, any fantasy football player who started Henry on Thursday was rewarded with a giant boost in his or her regular-season finale or first-round playoff game.

Looking ahead, does Henry's Week 14 performance signal a dominant end to the season? We'll go game by game and offer takes below.

Titans at Giants: Week 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was traded to the Detroit Lions on October 25. Since then, the Giants run defense has faltered, allowing 516 yards on 99 carries to the lead rushers on each team they've played.

Those figures don't include Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen's efforts last Sunday, as the second-year pro caught 12 passes for 156 yards.

Henry is capable of dominating the Giants run defense and rolling off another huge game, but the question is whether the game flow will be in his favor.

New York has three wins in its last four games and could jump out to a two-score lead, which the Giants have done against their last three opponents.

If the Titans are forced to play catch-up, then they will likely go more to running back Dion Lewis, who is the team's pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

Henry has caught just 12 passes for 78 yards in 13 games, so he won't get the nod if the team needs to go to the air.

Still, if the Titans control the time of possession and lead wire to wire as they did against Jacksonville, then Henry could dominate once again.

Redskins at Titans: Week 16

The Washington Redskins have a below-average run defense that ranks 24th in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). That ranking is partially the result of recent performances, as the Skins have allowed their last five opponents to rush for 103 or more yards.

Furthermore, the game script goes in Henry's favor. The Titans should be heavy home favorites against a 6-6 Skins team that is 1-4 in their last five games and without the top two quarterbacks on their Week 1 depth chart due to season-ending injuries.

Veteran Mark Sanchez is the starter now, and he went just 13-of-21 for 100 yards and an interception in a 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanchez threw many short passes and checkdowns as the Skins offense looked stagnant aside from a 90-yard Adrian Peterson touchdown run.

The Titans have allowed just 19.5 points per game, so chances are they'll do well against Washington. That puts Henry in a good spot to succeed again with the Titans controlling the game with their running and defense, much like they did against Jacksonville on Thursday.

Colts at Titans: Week 17

Most leagues aren't active in Week 17, but some players could be fighting for championships on the last day of the regular season.

If you have Henry on your fantasy team and are in the finals come December 30, then this may be a week to leave him on the bench.

First, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is a tackling machine. He likely won't miss many stops a la the Jaguars on Thursday. For the season, the rookie has a league-leading 122 combined tackles, with 80 of them solo. That's despite missing one game due to injury.

Second, the run defense as a whole is stout, with the Colts allowing just 3.9 yards per carry. That mark ranks seventh-best in the league.

Third, the Colts offense is one of the better units in the league at its best and could give Tennessee problems, much like it did in a 38-10 victory earlier this year. Henry wasn't used much as he ran just nine times for 46 scoreless yards, and similar usage could occur if quarterback Andrew Luck catches fire once again.

However, the game is in Nashville, where the Titans are 5-2. Don't expect a 28-point blowout, but it still doesn't seem like a great game script for Henry.