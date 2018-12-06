Warriors GM Says He Thinks Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Are in a 'Good Place'

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers believes Draymond Green and Kevin Durant are in "a good place" after the two got into arguments during and following the team's 121-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on November 12.

The disagreements stemmed from a regulation-ending sequence where Green lost possession after Durant called for the ball to attempt a game-winning shot. Green was eventually suspended for one game without pay by the team.

However, Myers told Greg Papa and Bonta Hill on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports) that the incident is in the past now: 

"People are gonna think I'm just saying thisI really do think those moments can disrupt your team and make things difficult. But when you overcome them, it does make you stronger. I really believe that. When you persevere is when you really form stronger bonds. I think that's all part of the process ... I actually feel good about it. I think they're in a good place."

Myers also noted that the two "really do respect each other" and Green "made a point of it to talk to (Durant) individually."

The Warriors' 2018-19 season has gotten off to a rocky start. In addition to the aforementioned argument, Green and Stephen Curry have missed 12 and 11 games, respectively, because of injuries.

Still, the 17-9 Warriors have persevered and are just one game behind the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.

Curry is back on the court and just dropped 42 points in a 129-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Wednesday there's a "good chance" Green is back early next week from his toe injury. And center DeMarcus Cousins is practicing in full now as he looks to make his return from a torn Achilles.

In other words, there's a chance the first two months of the season will be in the rearview mirror shortly as the Warriors get their starting lineup on the court together.

Golden State plays the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday before opening the following week with a home matchup on Monday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

