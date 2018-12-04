Kevin Durant Posts Instagram Telling Redskins to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who is a Washington Redskins fan, posted an Instagram story Tuesday imploring the team to sign free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, per Dane Delgado of NBC Sports.

Redskins starting quarterback Alex Smith and backup signal-caller Colt McCoy suffered season-ending injuries on Nov. 18 and Monday. Mark Sanchez, whom Washington picked up as a free agent after Smith was hurt, took over for McCoy on Monday. The Skins are also inking Josh Johnson, ESPN.com's John Keim reported Tuesday.

Kaepernick has been out of the league for two years. During his final season in 2016, he protested social injustice, systemic oppression and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem.

He declined a contract option in March 2017 and has not been signed since. In October 2017, the former Nevada star filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging owners have colluded to keep him out of the league because of his protests.

Kaepernick has a better resume than the majority of quarterbacks currently on NFL rosters. In 69 games spanning six seasons, he threw for 72 touchdowns and rushed for 13 more while throwing just 30 interceptions.

He nearly led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl XLVII win over the Baltimore Ravens in February 2013, but a potential game-winning touchdown drive fell short. The following season, Kaepernick led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game.

His final three years weren't nearly as successful, though the Niners had three different head coaches from 2014 to 2016 and much of their personnel was no longer on the roster.

Durant has a point, in that Kaepernick may be the Skins' best option as the team (6-6) fights for an NFC playoff berth.

Sanchez finished just 13-of-21 for 100 yards with an interception Monday in a 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and didn't show any signs he can take the team to the postseason. Johnson has not thrown a pass or made a start since 2011.

At the least, Kaepernick could provide value with his rushing ability if his throws aren't always on the money, a la Lamar Jackson of the Ravens or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Perhaps the Skins could follow the Ravens' recent run-first model with Jackson and running back Gus Edwards and form a dominant rushing attack with Kaepernick and Adrian Peterson.

At this point, what do the Skins have to lose? They're losers of four of their past five with little hope in sight.

But that probably won't happen after the Sanchez and Johnson signings, so Durant's wish may remain just that.