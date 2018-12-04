Watch: Kevin Durant Tells Courtside Fan to 'Watch the Game and Shut Up'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin Durant just wants some peace and quiet. Is that too much to ask?

The Golden State Warriors superstar told a fan to "watch the game and shut up" on Monday night during the team's 128-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The comment was met with laughter from the stands, and Durant flashed a big smile:

It was a far more cordial exchange than the one Durant had with a fan during a game against the Dallas Mavericks two-and-a-half weeks ago, when he said, "Watch the f--king game and shut the f--k up," per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Durant was fined $25,000 by the league for those comments.

After learning of that fine, Durant said it was "corny" and "weak" for a grown man to heckle a player during a game.

Many fans would argue they paid money for a ticket and have the right to heckle a player, within reason, during a game. But the opposite is true then, too—any player has the right to tell a fan to shut up and watch the game, which is the tactic Durant has decided to employ.