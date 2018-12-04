Watch: Kevin Durant Tells Courtside Fan to 'Watch the Game and Shut Up'December 5, 2018
Kevin Durant just wants some peace and quiet. Is that too much to ask?
The Golden State Warriors superstar told a fan to "watch the game and shut up" on Monday night during the team's 128-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The comment was met with laughter from the stands, and Durant flashed a big smile:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
KD told Hawks fans to "Watch the game and shut up." 🤣 (via davisbish/IG) https://t.co/WY2MWeA0eE
It was a far more cordial exchange than the one Durant had with a fan during a game against the Dallas Mavericks two-and-a-half weeks ago, when he said, "Watch the f--king game and shut the f--k up," per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Durant was fined $25,000 by the league for those comments.
After learning of that fine, Durant said it was "corny" and "weak" for a grown man to heckle a player during a game.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
For those interested, Kevin Durant’s reaction as I break the news of his $25,000 fine right in front of him. Also, his thoughts. https://t.co/1rWgkZV3Kb
Many fans would argue they paid money for a ticket and have the right to heckle a player, within reason, during a game. But the opposite is true then, too—any player has the right to tell a fan to shut up and watch the game, which is the tactic Durant has decided to employ.
