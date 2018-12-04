Watch: Kevin Durant Tells Courtside Fan to 'Watch the Game and Shut Up'

Timothy Rapp
December 5, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: DeAndre' Bembry #95 of the Atlanta Hawks defends against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors at State Farm Arena on December 3, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin Durant just wants some peace and quiet. Is that too much to ask?

The Golden State Warriors superstar told a fan to "watch the game and shut up" on Monday night during the team's 128-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The comment was met with laughter from the stands, and Durant flashed a big smile:

It was a far more cordial exchange than the one Durant had with a fan during a game against the Dallas Mavericks two-and-a-half weeks ago, when he said, "Watch the f--king game and shut the f--k up," per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Durant was fined $25,000 by the league for those comments.

After learning of that fine, Durant said it was "corny" and "weak" for a grown man to heckle a player during a game.

Many fans would argue they paid money for a ticket and have the right to heckle a player, within reason, during a game. But the opposite is true then, too—any player has the right to tell a fan to shut up and watch the game, which is the tactic Durant has decided to employ.

