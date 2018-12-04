A.J. Pollock Among Mets' Free-Agent Targets, GM Says

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The New York Mets are interested in free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in an interview on MLB Network Radio:

Pollock had 21 home runs, 65 RBI and a .800 OPS in 113 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. Entering his age-31 campaign, the seven-year veteran has been a D-back his entire pro career.

While the Mets have clear interest, his services may not come cheap, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported:

Still, Pollock would fill a huge void for New York. Five Mets manned center field last season, with Michael Conforto leading the way at 58 games.

A 2015 Gold Glove winner, Pollock would provide excellent defense and stability in the lineup. He has suffered numerous injuries over the past three seasons that have held him to just 237 games, but if Pollock puts forth close to a full season, he should be a vital asset.

This interest, coupled with other news, has made it clear that the Mets are looking to contend in 2019.

Second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz have come to Queens after Van Wagenen made a deal with the Seattle Mariners. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com also reported that the Mets have inquired about Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber, who has two American League Cy Young Awards.

While there was some talk that the Mets would look to deal right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard, Van Wagenen may have put that talk to rest when he told reporters it would take "very special circumstances" to trade the 26-year-old. Syndergaard has a 2.93 ERA and 573 strikeouts in 518.1 career innings.

New York has an uphill climb to make the postseason in a stacked National League where nine of 15 teams had winning records last year, but the Mets are on the right track to becoming a winning franchise again.