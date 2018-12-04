Taurean Prince to Be Re-Evaluated in 3 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of his team's 128-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The 24-year-old will be out for at least three weeks, per a team press release: "A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) performed today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate."

Prince is averaging 15.0 points per game this season.

