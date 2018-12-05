Bowl Games 2018-19: TV Schedule and Predictions for Most Anticipated Matchups

Bowl Games 2018-19: TV Schedule and Predictions for Most Anticipated MatchupsDecember 5, 2018
College football's never-a-dull-moment bowl season is upon us with the first postseason tilts slated for Dec. 15.
As per usual, the docket is loaded with intriguing matchups and no shortage of stars.
After running through the entire TV schedule, we'll dissect and predict the most anticipated matchups outside of the College Football Playoff.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl
North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
12 p.m. ET on ABC
New Mexico Bowl
North Texas vs. Utah State
2 p.m. ET on ESPN
AutoNation Cure Bowl
Tulane vs. Louisiana
2:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Fresno State vs. Arizona State
3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
9 p.m. ET on ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
UAB vs. Northern Illinois
7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 19
DXL Frisco Bowl
San Diego State vs. Ohio
8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 20
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Marshall vs. South Florida
8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Friday, Dec. 21
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
FIU vs. Toledo
12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Western Michigan vs. BYU
4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 22
Jared Birmingham Bowl
Memphis vs. Wake Forest
12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Houston vs. Army
3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Dollar General Bowl
Buffalo vs. Troy
7 p.m. ET on ESPN
SoFi Hawaii Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Boston College vs. Boise State
1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
California vs. TCU
9 p.m. ET on ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 27
Walk-On's Independence Bowl
Temple vs. Duke
1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Miami vs. Wisconsin
5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
9 p.m. ET on ESPN
Friday, Dec. 28
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Purdue vs. Auburn
1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Camping World Bowl
West Virginia vs. Syracuse
5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
Iowa State vs. Washington State
9 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 29
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan
12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Belk Bowl
South Carolina vs. Virginia
12 p.m. ET on ABC
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Nevada
1:15 p.m. ET on CBSSN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Playoff Semifinal)
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl (Playoff Semifinal)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Monday, Dec. 31
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Hyundai Sun Bowl
Stanford vs. Pittsburgh
2 p.m. ET on CBS
Redbox Bowl
Michigan State vs. Oregon
3 p.m. ET on Fox
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Northwestern vs. Utah
7 p.m. ET on FS1
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
NC State vs. Texas A&M
7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Iowa
12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Kentucky vs. Penn State
1 p.m. ET on ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF
1 p.m. ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual
No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State
5 p.m. ET on ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia
8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
Monday, Jan. 7
National Championship Game
8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia
Mindset will be critical in this collision of name-brand programs.
While a Sugar Bowl invite is nothing to scoff at, both clubs are enduring disappointments. The Bulldogs nearly knocked off Alabama and nearly made the playoff, but they fell just short in both. The Longhorns, meanwhile, had a Big 12 title in their sights but were denied by their Red River rivals from the Sooner State.
If either side struggles to get up for this game, the other will blow past it.
But if they're both ready and focused, this should be a fun matchup of two physical forces. The Bulldogs boast a pair of home-run hitters in the backfield with D'Andre Swift (6.7 yards per carry) and Elijah Holyfield (6.5). The Longhorns counter with dual-threat quarterback Sam Ehlinger (25 passing touchdowns, 13 rushing scores) and his lanky receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson (16 combined touchdowns).
Provided Georgia can refocus after having its championship hopes dashed, it should win this game with relative ease. The Bulldogs are the more talented team, and they boast the running backs and offensive linemen to overpower an average Longhorns defense.
Prediction: Georgia 41, Texas 24
Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State
Pac-12 champion meets Big Ten champion in the Rose Bowl; that's poetic stuff, folks. It's made this matchup a can't-miss clash since it was first announced, and that label has only grown more appropriate with Urban Meyer's retirement plan.
The game keeps getting better when tightening the lens to a football-only perspective.
Giving Washington's defense a month to prepare against this explosive Ohio State offense? Yes, please. The Huskies are fifth in scoring defense (15.5 points per game). The Buckeyes, powered by FBS passing leader Dwayne Haskins, are eighth in scoring offense (43.5). Watching the chess match between these units should be fascinating.
The same could be said for the inverse, although for different reasons. Ohio State has an inconsistent defense (55th in scoring). Washington is about as erratic offensively as bowl teams get (83rd in scoring), especially if clubs can contain running back Myles Gaskin. Senior quarterback Jake Browning has authored some prolific play before, but it hasn't happened this season (16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions).
This will be strength vs. strength, weakness vs. weakness. But offense typically trumps all else in modern football, and the Buckeyes boast one of the best. Haskins and Co. will eventually find a high enough gear that the Huskies can't match.
Prediction: Ohio State 38, Washington 27
Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan
These football programs are familiar with one another, having squared off in the 105 Citrus Bowl and 2017 season-opener (both Wolverines wins). But Michigan may have a hard time recognizing Florida under first-year head coach Dan Mullen.
These aren't the offensively inept Gators of recent seasons past.
In one season, Florida has jumped from 109th to 32nd in scoring, averaging an additional 12.4 points per game. Quarterback Feleipe Franks has looked like a different player as a sophomore, more than doubling his touchdowns (from nine to 23) while trimming his interceptions (from eight to six). The ground game, led by juniors Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett, has added more than 50 yards to its per-game output.
But are the Gators good enough to challenge this Wolverines' defense? That depends on which Michigan team shows up.
This unit looked as dominant as any for long stretches of the season, for instance surrendering just 27 total points to Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State in consecutive contests.
But the Wolverines also got burned badly by the Buckeyes in the Big 10 championship, allowing 62 points and 567 yards of offense. They're also moving forward without former top recruit Rashan Gary, who's getting a head start on his NFL draft preparation.
This matchup feels tighter than it has been, which admittedly isn't saying much when Michigan won the past two tilts by an average of 25 points. The margin won't be that wide this time around, but the outcome will remain the same.
Prediction: Michigan 27, Florida 20
Urban Meyer Retiring After Rose Bowl