Rashan Gary Won't Play in Michigan's Peach Bowl Matchup with Florida

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Rashan Gary won't suit up for his team in the Peach Bowl against the Florida Gators, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Sunday.

According to MLive.com's Aaron McMann, Harbaugh indicated Gary is the only player who plans on voluntarily sitting out the game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

