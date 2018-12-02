Rashan Gary Won't Play in Michigan's Peach Bowl Matchup with Florida

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Rashan Gary #3 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on while playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 31-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Rashan Gary won't suit up for his team in the Peach Bowl against the Florida Gators, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Sunday.

According to MLive.com's Aaron McMannHarbaugh indicated Gary is the only player who plans on voluntarily sitting out the game.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Saban Votes Alabama No. 2 in Final Coaches Poll

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban Votes Alabama No. 2 in Final Coaches Poll

    al.com
    via al.com

    Rashan Gary to Sit Out Peach Bowl

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Rashan Gary to Sit Out Peach Bowl

    MLive.com
    via MLive.com

    Betting Odds for NY6 Bowl Games Released 💰

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Betting Odds for NY6 Bowl Games Released 💰

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    3 QBs Lead Their Teams to Conference Titles

    College Football logo
    College Football

    3 QBs Lead Their Teams to Conference Titles

    Tom Fornelli
    via CBSSports.com