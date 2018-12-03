Robinson Cano Trade to Mets from Mariners Officially Announced

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New York Mets have officially announced the widely reported trade to acquire second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners:

The Mariners will receive major leaguers Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista as well as top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Seattle will also send $20 million to the Mets to help offset Cano's contract.

The move has led to mixed reactions from both sides, with the Mariners seemingly entering a rebuild after a strong year. Cano is the biggest face of the deal as an eight-time All-Star, although Diaz was one of the best relievers in baseball last season while saving 57 games.

"I think the Mets got two great players in Diaz and Cano," New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said of the deal, per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. "Both will help them win in 2019 and beyond. They're a better team today because they made these moves."

However, not every fellow general manager around the league thought it was a smart move.

"If new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is making deals like this, where can I sign up for one of my own?" an unnamed executive from another club asked Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

New York is taking on a hefty salary for Cano, who is owed $120 million over the next five years. The team is also parting with high-upside prospects in Kelenic and Dunn, both of whom were recent first-round picks. Kelenic was the No. 6 overall selection in 2018.

Still, the Mets wanted to make a splash this offseason and have certainly accomplished that with one of the biggest deals in baseball so far.