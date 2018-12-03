Kay Felder Released by Raptors' G League Team After Assault Arrest

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 5: Kay Felder #20 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA preseason game against Melbourne United at Scotiabank Arena on October 5, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Toronto Raptors' G League team released Kay Felder on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.

"On Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, Raptors 905 guard Kay Felder was charged by police in connection with an allegation of domestic violence. Raptors 905 have waived Felder, effective immediately," the Raptors 905 said in a statement. "As this matter is before the courts, Raptors 905 will not comment further."

TMZ Sports reported a woman told police Felder "got violent and made threats during a night out." The identity of the woman is not known, but she's said to have known Felder for "years."

The woman said Felder choked her during an argument. She called police and was treated by paramedics. The TMZ report said she had "nasty" marks on her neck.

Felder, 23, was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He's since played for the Cavs, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons in addition to a 2018 preseason stint with the Raptors.

Toronto released Felder in October. 

