AP College Football Poll 2018: Top 25 Rankings for Week 15

AP College Football Poll 2018: Top 25 Rankings for Week 15December 2, 2018
The Associated Press released its weekly college football poll on Sunday, offering a potential preview of the College Football Playoff committee's rankings later in the day.
Below, we'll review the latest AP poll and survey the college football landscape heading into bowl season.
Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. UCF
8. Michigan
9. Washington
10. Florida
11. LSU
12. Washington State
13. Penn State
14. Texas
15. West Virginia
16. Kentucky
17. Syracuse
18. Mississippi State
19. Fresno State
20. Utah
21. Texas A&M
22. Army
23. Boise State
24. Missouri
25. Iowa State
Analysis
A few things coming into Sunday were certain: Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame were going to top the rankings, in some order, after all finishing undefeated. UCF wasn't going to climb into the top four despite a second consecutive undefeated season. And either Ohio State or Oklahoma would end up heartbroken.
The AP made its decision of which of those two teams should be left out of the playoff. Whether the College Football Playoff committee agrees remains to be seen.
Both Ohio State and Oklahoma finished as one-loss conference champions after wins on Saturday. Ohio State has the best win (Michigan). Oklahoma has the better loss (Texas) and avenged it in the Big 12 title game.
In terms of strength of schedule, Oklahoma has the advantage:
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Oklahoma has now beaten every team on its schedule. Strength of schedule is superior to Ohio State (per committee). Biggest negative is quality of defense, which performed pretty well today against a good Texas team.
Nonetheless, Ohio State is the favorite to earn the fourth bid, per ESPN Stats & Information:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Who gets the last spot in the College Football Playoff? According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Ohio State is a 71 percent favorite over Oklahoma to land the 4th playoff spot. The Buckeyes rank 4th in strength of record, while the Sooners rank 6th. https://t.co/G5yVch1Qzw
Consult the eye test, however, and there's perhaps a case to be made that neither Ohio State nor Oklahoma should get in over Georgia.
No, the Bulldogs aren't conference champions. Yes, they've lost twice. But those losses came on the road at LSU and by one touchdown in the SEC championship game against Alabama.
And more than a few folks believe Georgia is the most deserving team for the fourth playoff bid:
Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL
Georgia would beat Oklahoma or Ohio State if they played. Still the fourth best team in my mind.
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Georgia is better than Oklahoma and Ohio State and should be the fourth playoff team and it’s not close.
Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN
3 Different @CFBPlayoff Rankings: The Best 4: 1) Alabama 2) Georgia 3 Clemson 4) Ohio State Most Deserving: 1) Alabama 2) Clemson 3) Oklahoma 4) Notre Dame The Actual 4 they'll pick: 1) Alabama 2) Clemson 3) Notre Dame 4) Oklahoma
The committee would ruffle some major feathers if it chose Georgia, but it's hard to argue the Bulldogs don't at least make a case for being a better overall team than either Ohio State or Oklahoma. Even with the season ending in heartbreak, Georgia could yet have redemption.
It seems unlikely, but it's a debate the committee will have to resolve.
Who Should Be in the CFP?