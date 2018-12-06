Report: Jonathan Schoop, Twins Agree to 1-Year, $7.5 Million Contract

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jonathan Schoop reportedly joined the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.



Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Schoop agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million plus incentives.

The Brewers non-tendered Schoop on November 30, making him a free agent.

The 27-year-old slashed just .233/.266/.416 last season after earning a .293/.338/.503 line in 2017, when he also hit 32 home runs, drove in 105 runners and was named to his first All-Star team.

Like the rest of the Orioles in 2018, however, Schoop slumped in a Baltimore uniform as his team eventually finished 47-115. He was dealt to the Brewers prior to the trade deadline, but further slumps there pushed him out of the lineup.

Digging into Schoop's statistics from 2017 and 2018 reveals some noticeable contrasts. Per FanGraphs, his hard-hit contact rate was just 27.8 percent last season compared to 36.1 percent in 2017. His swinging-strike rate increased from 13.8 to 15.1 percent, and he also swung at 40.6 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone after doing so 35.9 percent of the time the year before.

His puzzling slump is more akin to a player at the back end of his career, so it's confusing as to why it took place in his late-20s. Furthermore, he only stole one base last season and finished just 13th in defensive WAR out of 22 second basemen with at least 500 plate appearances, so his value is largely contained to his bat.

Still, if Schoop comes close to his 2017 form or even matches his production in 2015 and 2016 when he slashed .271/.301/.463 with 40 home runs and 121 RBI, then the Twins will be getting a solid-hitting middle infielder at a discount.