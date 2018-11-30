Madison Bumgarner Trade Rumors: Anonymous Giants Source Doesn't See SP Leaving

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at AT&T Park on September 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-1. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants star Madison Bumgarner's name has been mentioned in the rumor mill early on this offseason, but that doesn't mean he will be wearing a different uniform in 2019.

One San Francisco source downplayed the likelihood of a Bumgarner trade this winter to Fancred's Jon Heyman: "Don't see him going anywhere."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

